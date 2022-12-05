Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.81.
Shares of Splunk stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
