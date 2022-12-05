SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $53.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.