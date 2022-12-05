SSE (LON:SSE) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,835 ($21.95) target price on the stock.

SSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($19.91) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.12) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.94) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($21.83) to GBX 2,050 ($24.52) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.73) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,928.43 ($23.07).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

Shares of SSE traded up GBX 6.43 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,729.43 ($20.69). The stock had a trading volume of 376,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,162. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1,758.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,583.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,689.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($16.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.15).

SSE Cuts Dividend

About SSE

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.