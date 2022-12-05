SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.17) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.47) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.59) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.07) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($3.77).

Shares of LON SSPG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 216 ($2.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,865. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 307.60 ($3.68). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.01.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

