Stacks 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.95 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $266.94 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001491 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

