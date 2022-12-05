State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $85.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.35.

STT stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in State Street by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

