Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $931.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Insider Transactions at Steel Partners
In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.