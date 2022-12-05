Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $931.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Steel Partners

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

