Steem Achieves Market Cap of $74.33 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $74.33 million and $5.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,055.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00477168 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022483 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002660 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00114262 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00850901 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.00652932 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00245206 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,326,901 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
