Steem Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $74.16 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,059.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00475430 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022743 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002670 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00115744 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00847190 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00663840 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005851 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00246249 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,293,663 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
