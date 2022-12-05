Stephen Paul Koch Sells 6,569 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RS traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,120. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $216.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.75 and its 200-day moving average is $187.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,607,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after buying an additional 258,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,180,000 after buying an additional 37,321 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

