Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EHAB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Enhabit Trading Down 0.2 %

EHAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,529. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Insider Activity

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.62 million. Analysts predict that Enhabit will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory S. Rush purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $210,615.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $186,111.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,903 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

