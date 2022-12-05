Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 5th (ABCB, AG, ASC, ATG, AUB, AVGO, BAG, BOX, CARE, CKN)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 5th:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

AG.L (LON:AG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 590 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,040 ($12.44) target price on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $720.00 target price on the stock.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 3,380 ($40.44) price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.15) target price on the stock.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.73) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.