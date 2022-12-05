Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 5th (ABCB, AG, ASC, ATG, AUB, AVGO, BAG, BOX, CARE, CKN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 5th:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

AG.L (LON:AG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ASOS (LON:ASC)

had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 590 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,040 ($12.44) target price on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $720.00 target price on the stock.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 3,380 ($40.44) price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.15) target price on the stock.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.73) target price on the stock.

