StockNews.com Lowers Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

GEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Greif Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $260,092.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,217,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,064,905.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,616 shares of company stock worth $3,218,886. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

