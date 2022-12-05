StockNews.com Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of M stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

