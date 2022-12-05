StockNews.com Lowers Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.70 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

