StockNews.com Upgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

FET stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.97. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.