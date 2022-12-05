Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ford Foundation

Ford Foundation decreased its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,830 shares during the period. Sumo Logic comprises approximately 3.8% of Ford Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,223,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $288,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 400.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

SUMO traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,978. The stock has a market cap of $879.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $16.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $64,380.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,278 shares of company stock valued at $753,797 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

