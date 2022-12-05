Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.08) EPS.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,928. The firm has a market cap of $854.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $271,770.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 790,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,278 shares of company stock worth $753,797. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

