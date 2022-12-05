Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 247,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 114,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
NYSE KO traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $63.71. 167,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,316,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
