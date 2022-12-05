Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $45.47 million and $2.66 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.75 or 0.06049019 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00502027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.19 or 0.30271066 BTC.

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,918,747,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,486,562,520 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting "input" (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially."

