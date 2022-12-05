Syscoin (SYS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $78.97 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,066.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00662128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00246487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 673,568,486 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

