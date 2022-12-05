Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 188,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,744,737 shares.The stock last traded at $14.66 and had previously closed at $14.82.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 68,166 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

