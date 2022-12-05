Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 188,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,744,737 shares.The stock last traded at $14.66 and had previously closed at $14.82.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.