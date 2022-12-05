Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 239,450 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,450 shares during the period. Essential Utilities comprises 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Essential Utilities worth $62,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.08. 3,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,441. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

