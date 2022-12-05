Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,600 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $53,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

BLK stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $709.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $933.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.