Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,094 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 2.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Waste Connections worth $38,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $366,882,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waste Connections by 180.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 43.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 358,587 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.9 %

WCN traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.07. The company had a trading volume of 44,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,281. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day moving average of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

