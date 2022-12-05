Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.50. 8,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.99. The company has a market cap of $186.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

