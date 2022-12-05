Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.01. The stock had a trading volume of 64,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.31. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

