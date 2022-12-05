Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $26.55

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.55, but opened at $25.77. Tata Motors shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 1,917 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at $1,080,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 87.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 74.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

