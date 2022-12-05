Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Acquired by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSHA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. 4,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSHA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.