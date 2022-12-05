TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$63.00 at Raymond James

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

TRP stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 83.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

