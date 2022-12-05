TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.01

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 1400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Trading of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSPQ. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

