TD Securities Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$97.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.63.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$80.69 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$48.42 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,898,643.68. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total transaction of C$356,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,649,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,606,355.40. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. Insiders have sold 246,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,643,621 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

