Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.50.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$50.79 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.32 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The firm has a market cap of C$26.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

