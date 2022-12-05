TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0220 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $216.00 million and $11.15 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00080853 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060298 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010155 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00026069 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005526 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000266 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,145,757 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,520,032 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.