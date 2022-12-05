Tezos 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.14 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006007 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $941.27 million and $17.14 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002470 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008048 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 940,203,857 coins and its circulating supply is 918,770,194 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.