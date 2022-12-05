Thad Jampol Sells 2,500 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $64,359.10.

Intapp Stock Down 4.1 %

Intapp stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.02. 66,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 460.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

