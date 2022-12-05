The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Update

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,305. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

