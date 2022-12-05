The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 213,825 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,317,000 after purchasing an additional 213,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Finally, Kora Management LP grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

