The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.
StoneCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 213,825 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,317,000 after purchasing an additional 213,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Finally, Kora Management LP grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
