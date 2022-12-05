The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 303,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

GRC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.