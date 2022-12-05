The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Hershey Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.77. Hershey has a 12 month low of $177.74 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

