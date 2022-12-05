The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.25.
Several brokerages have commented on HHC. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,560,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $109,214,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,625,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
Shares of HHC opened at $75.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
