The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.1 %

LSXMA opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,393 shares of company stock worth $1,187,412. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

