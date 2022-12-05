The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives $774.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $774.43.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.76) to GBX 683 ($8.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.61) to GBX 775 ($9.27) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.33) to GBX 950 ($11.36) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.19) to GBX 725 ($8.67) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $39.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

