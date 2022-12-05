The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Insider Stephen K. Guillaume Sells 15,000 Shares

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $367,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 0.7 %

SHYF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 229,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,369. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $862.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.80.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $286.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 112,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 337,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,705,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 239,340 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 889,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 211,717 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 207,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,874,000 after acquiring an additional 205,167 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

