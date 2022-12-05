The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is DCM Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.85. The company had a trading volume of 133,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,536,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

