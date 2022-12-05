The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.92. The stock had a trading volume of 164,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,536,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $178.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

