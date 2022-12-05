Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 156628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

