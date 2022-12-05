Theta Network (THETA) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Theta Network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $880.02 million and approximately $16.77 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

