ThetaDrop (TDROP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,611.46

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $50.56 million and $58,611.46 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

