Thomas J. Meek Sells 16,795 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MTX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.39. 156,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after buying an additional 108,171 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at $11,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
